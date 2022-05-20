Development Spending Throw-Forward Soars to Rs. 6 Trillion

Unavailability of funds for the developmental budget has caused the throw-forward of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to reach Rs. 6 trillion, which has led to cost overruns and delays in the execution of projects.

The throw-forward has been accumulating every year due to the insufficiency of funds for the timely completion of projects, leaving very little space for the incorporation of new projects in the PSDP, an official source told ProPakistani.

The PSDP utilization during the ongoing fiscal is Rs. 500 billion, which means that the completion of the ongoing projects will take 12 years with this funding.

The high-ups of the Planning Commission of Pakistan have proposed the disposal of the throw-forward in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and the government is required to not include any new projects in the developmental outlay at least for the next decade, the source said.

The throw-forward of the developmental budget has virtually made it difficult for the federal government to fund any new projects or provincial nature projects.

As per official documents, the Ministry of Water Resources has a throw-forward of Rs. 1.748 trillion, the Railway Division Rs. 1.213 trillion, the Communication Division Rs. 908.102 billion, the Power Division Rs. 680.410 billion, the Finance Division Rs. 249.254 billion, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has Rs. 233.857 billion throw-forward.

Moreover, the Ministry of Climate Change’s throw-forward is Rs. 114.142 billion, SUPARCO’s Rs. 98.857 billion, the Ministry of National Health Services’ Rs. 79.584 billion, the Revenue Division’s Rs. 53.474 billion, the Science and Technological Division’s Rs. 69.353 billion, Federal Education and Professional Training’s Rs. 23.716 billion, the Ministry of Housing & Works’s Rs. 40.672 billion, and Ministry of Industries’ throw-forward is Rs. 19 billion.