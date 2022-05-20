Lahore Qalandars Unearth Malinga-Style Bowler in Trials [Video]

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, has unearthed yet another talent through Player Development Program (PDM). Fast bowler, Tayyab Abbas, impressed Lahore’s head coach, Aqib Javed, and Yorkshire Managing Director, Darren Gough, with his express pace and raw talent.

ALSO READ PCB Takes Notice of Babar Azam’s Brother Training in High Performance Center

According to details, the coaches were impressed with Tayyab’s ability to bowl at an express pace as he touched 87mph during the recently held trials. The fast bowler has a slingy action and is dubbed as ‘Malinga-esque’ as it is similar to the legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler.

Darren Gough was particularly impressed with Tayyab’s raw talent. In an interview after the conclusion of the trials, Gough stated that he was highly impressed with Tayyab’s ability to bowl fast without having proper equipment or any prior training.

He added that the coaches will need to work with Tayyab to improve his technique, action, and intricate details of professional cricket but he possesses something special.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Pick Full-Strength Squad for West Indies Series

Lahore’s title-winning head coach, Aqib Javed, also stated that he was impressed with Tayyab’s unique talent and he has the potential to become a real asset to the franchise.

Tayyab belongs to a humble background from Jhang. The fast bowler is a welder and also works as a daily wager while his father owns a small bakery in the city.