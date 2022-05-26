Postponement of Exams Could Delay Summer Vacations in Twin Cities

The postponement of exams due to the recent uncertain law and order situation could push back the summer vacation schedule in the schools in twin cities.

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) and Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) delayed the matric exams scheduled on 25 and 26 May.

ALSO READ Lahore’s Private Schools Banned From Holding Summer Camps This Year

The postponed exams have been rescheduled and will now be taken after the end of the regular exams. Due to this rescheduling, the practical exams will start once the postponed exams are held.

As a result, students have claimed that the prolonged written exams and delayed start of practical exams could shorten their summer vacations.

ALSO READ Sindh Court Confirms FIA Cyber Crime Wing ‘Lied’ About Waqar Zaka

While the FBISE has announced a revised schedule for the postponed matric exams in Islamabad, the announcement from RBISE is still awaited.

As per FBISE, the postponed exams will be retaken on 8 and 9 June while practical exams will start on 10 June.

The same might be the case for other classes as most of the schools are taking exams from students of different classes. Exams that were scheduled for 25 and 26 May were postponed and the students, as well as their parents, worry that summer vacations will be delayed due to this.

In a video message, the President of the Private Schools Association said that the law and order situation in the twin cities has resulted in uncertainty around summer vacations. He, however, said that notifications and further updates will be shared via official channels.