Sindh Govt Launches Rescue 1122 Service in Karachi

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Tuesday, pledged to improve health emergency services in the province as he launched Rescue 1122 in Karachi.

The launch ceremony was held at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) sports complex, where Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Murad said that the emergency service was initially launched in the provincial capital with a fleet of 50 state-of-the-art ambulances. He said that the number of ambulances would be gradually increased, and the service will be expanded to other cities in the coming months.

ALSO READ Karachi Board Announces Annual Date Sheet for Intermediate Exams

“Rescue 1122 will be launched in all the districts of the province, and for this, 230 ambulances would be procured this year in collaboration with the World Bank,” said Murad.

He further said that the Sindh government was planning to merge all emergency services, including police, fire brigade, and other services.

“Ambulance, firefighting, police, and other emergency services will also be included in the Rescue 1122 service,” the Chief Minister added.

ALSO READ Islamabad Gets Another Modern Park

Earlier, Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, said in a statement that the Rescue 1122 service would be provided free of cost to the people.

Rescue 1122 service has become operational from today in #Karachi. Chief Minister #Sindh has formally launched the project initiated with the support of World Bank which will further be expanded to the entire province of Sindh pic.twitter.com/8pVxVs5c55 — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 31, 2022

He further shared that the Rescue 1122 Centre would be set up in all the districts with divisional headquarters in each division, and added that the Central Center and other command centers would be operational in a couple of months.