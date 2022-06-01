Election Commission Reduces KP’s Crucial Seats in National Assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the stronghold of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has lost two of its general seats in the National Assembly as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued preliminary lists of national and provincial assembly constituencies.

In the fresh delimitation, the total National Assembly seats were reduced from 342 to 336, with women and minority seats unchanged at 60 and 10, respectively.

The increase in KP’s total number of seats is due to the merger of Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Since FATA had 12 general seats in the last general election, KP’s cumulative total should have been 47, instead of 45.

Province / Area General Seats (Old) General Seats (New) Balochistan 17 16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

+ FATA 39 (+12) 45 Punjab 141 141 Sindh 60 61 Federal Capital 03 03 Total 272 266

*In addition to the number of seats mentioned above, there will be 10 additional seats reserved for minorities.

As per the ECP data, an NA constituency in KP was demarcated at 788,933 people, Islamabad 667,789, Punjab 780,069, Sindh 784,500, and Balochistan 77,946.

Despite a faster population increase and the merger of 12 FATA districts, KP’s total NA seats decreased and demarcation per seat increased – higher than all provinces despite lower population per area.

The ECP, on the other hand, will hear and decide all objections on delimitation from 1 to 30 July and the final list of constituencies will be published on 3 August.