Govt Leaves Freelancers Waiting After Claiming to Invite PayPal to Pakistan

Following the recent change of government in Pakistan, the local freelancer population took to Twitter to demand PayPal for Pakistan. It quickly became a trend on Twitter last month and now it is happening once again with thousands of people reminding the government on PayPal.

According to our sources, the government was also looking to invite the payment gateway giant to Pakistan, but since then there has been no update on the matter.

#PayPalinPakistan is trending on Twitter with almost 7000 tweets so far. Not just that, but “1 Million Freelancers” is also trending separately with over 3500 people reminding the Pakistani government about the sheer amount of freelancers in the country amid the lack of PayPal.

We r more than 1 Million Freelancers and we want #PayPalinPakistan

These Twitter users are bringing up how Pakistan ranks 4th among the top 10 freelancer countries in the world with millions of members in the community. Not to mention the country has maintained the third position on the list for a while as well and only lost the spot recently to Brazil.

Brazil has a freelance market growth percentage of 48% while Pakistan falls close behind at 47%.

4th position with 1 million freelancers 🙌🇵🇰 #PayPalinPakistan

As always, the trending hashtag was accompanied by a number of memes as well.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time Pakistanis have demanded PayPal on a large scale with no positive results. PayPal rejected the offer back in 2015 and 2019 due to strict regulatory restrictions of the State Bank of Pakistan and the complicated approval process.

Hence, it remains to be seen whether we’ll see a positive development on this front or not.