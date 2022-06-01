High Court Rules on Petition Demanding TikTok Ban

The Peshawar High Court (PHC), on Tuesday, disposed of a petition seeking a ban on the Chinese video-sharing application, TikTok.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, heard the petition that sought a ban on uploading of unlawful content contrary to the Islamic code of life. It was jointly filed by 40 residents of Peshawar.

Advocates Sara Ali Khan and Nazish Muzaffar appeared for the petitioners whereas senior lawyer Jehanzeb Mehsud represented the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

During the course of the hearing, the PTA counsel informed the PHC that so far millions of videos having immoral material had been removed from TikTok, and the accounts uploading such videos were blocked.

The PTA stated that it was in constant touch with the company and had formulated a mechanism for initially suspending those accounts which shared immoral contents on the TikTok and later completely blocking them.

The court, while asking the PTA to continue with the efforts, observed that the video-sharing app wasn’t the only source of indecency, as several political leaders had also been using derogatory language on social media.

The bench observed that the government should also pay heed to this issue also as different political leaders had been using derogatory language in their speeches.

The bench pronounced a short order of disposing of the petition, observing that the petition had served its purpose.

In March last year, the court banned TikTok service in the country, leading to blocking of the people’s access to the video-sharing app. The ban was lifted on April 1, 2021, with the court asking the PTA to ensure that no immoral and obscene content was uploaded on it.