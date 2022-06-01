Samsung to Make Google Pixel 7’s 4nm Tensor Chip

Samsung produced Google Pixel 6’s Tensor chip last year and will do so again this time for the Pixel 7. The report comes from Korean media citing industry sources that claim that Samsung will start mass-producing Pixel 7’s second-generation Tensor chip on the 4nm process this month.

The report also talks about PLP technology that will be used on these chips. It improves chip productivity and reduces costs.

PLP is a packaging technique in which chips cut from a wafer are placed on a rectangular panel. It is possible to minimize the discarded edge, thereby reducing cost and improving productivity.

Sources say that Samsung is also in talks with Google to produce chips for other applications such as Google’s own server chips. Samsung has reportedly supplied DRAM and NAND flash components to Google already as well as chips used in Waymo’s autonomous vehicles.

Leading Apple, finished products, or server companies are trying to manufacture their own chips […] Samsung Electronics is attracting foundry customers through design support.

Google Pixel 6’s Tensor chip turned out to be buggy with unremarkable battery life and we hope history does not repeat itself this year.

The company has confirmed that the Pixel 7 phones will launch during fall this year, likely around October.