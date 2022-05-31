Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone Key Nodes for Economic Development: Miftah Ismail

Miftah Ismail has said that the development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone area has huge protentional as a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during a meeting with Chairman China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd, Mr. Zhang Baozhong.

Federal Minister Mr. Miftah Ismail extended a warm welcome to Mr. Zhang Baozhong and highlighted deep-rooted friendly ties between Pakistan and China.

He further shared that the development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone area as an important node of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has huge potential for economic development and progress of the region.

ALSO READ Key Projects Unable to Utilize Allocated Development Funds

Moreover, the Finance Minister lauded the technical support provided by the Chinese company for the development of the region’s most strategically well-located port of Pakistan.

Mr. Zhang Baozhong acknowledged the significant opportunities and enormous potential of Gwadar deep seaport in the economic prosperity of Pakistan and the region and shared that their company is interested in the enhancement of further cooperation in the fields of maritime and logistics. He also elaborated on the development of Gwadar port and is looking forward to further cooperation from the government.

ALSO READ OGRA Announces Reduction in LPG Prices

The meeting also discussed and took decisions on important issues for the development of the port and broadening the cooperation.

The Finance Minister appreciated the endeavours of the company and assured complete support and cooperation by the present government in deepening the economic, trade and investment cooperation.