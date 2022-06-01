Saudi Arabia Keen to Invest in Various New Avenues in Pakistan

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki has said that Saudi Arabia is planning to invest in various new avenues in Pakistan.

The Saudi Ambassador called on the Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Wednesday. The finance minister highlighted the long-standing bilateral relations between both countries in areas of agriculture, energy, refinery, IT, and trade.

He further shared that both countries have an exceptional relationship based on social, political, religious, and cultural ties. Moreover, the minister apprised the Saudi Ambassador of the potential new avenues for investment on G2G, G2B, and B2B levels between both countries.

The Saudi Ambassador acknowledged the long-term relationship and shared that Saudi Arabia is planning to invest in various new avenues and is keenly focusing on the continuation of mutual investment projects within Pakistan.