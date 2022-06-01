PM Shehbaz Calls for Enhanced Trade Relations Between Pakistan and Turkey

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need to tap the huge potential and opportunities to promote trade relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Addressing the Turkey-Pakistan Business Council in Ankara on Wednesday, he said that both the countries have immense opportunities for cooperation in the textile industry and a joint strategy will further boost the industry.

The Prime Minister invited the Turkish business community to invest in Pakistan and said that the government will provide all facilities in this regard. He said that through a joint adventure, the two countries can rapidly move on the path of development and prosperity.

The premier said the government is taking effective steps to meet the current economic challenges being faced by Pakistan. He also invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan in the fields of hydro, solar, and wind power projects. He lauded the Turkish investment in solar park projects in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan wants to learn from Turkish capabilities in diverse sectors as it has immense experience in the construction of dams, production of cheap electricity, and manufacturing of vehicles.