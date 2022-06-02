FBR Revises Adminstrative Structure of DG Internal Audit-Inland Revenue

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has streamlined the Administrative Structure of the Directorate General of Internal Audit-Inland Revenue (IR) responsible for detecting internal loopholes, irregularities, mismanagement, and corruption within the tax department.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to the field formations on Thursday, the offices, who have already finalized the recruitment process and issued offer of appointments to the selected candidates against the vacancies of the Directorate General of Internal Audit (IR), if any, may post the newly selected candidates with the specific direction.

Accordingly, the instructions of the tax regulator dictate that the candidates will remain permanent employees of the Directorate General and their separate seniority will be maintained with effect from the date of their joining the Directorate General along with the regular staff of the Directorate General, without having any right of their reversion to RT0s/CTOs/LTOs until they forego their seniority.

The offices, who have not yet finalized the recruitment process, may restrict the number of selected candidates excluding the advertised vacancies pertaining to the Directorate General of Internal Audit (IR), as the separate recruitment process shall be completed by the Directorate General after finalization of the evaluation process of existing staff and issuance of separate seniority lists of staff absorbed in the Directorate General on the basis of evaluation criteria already approved by the Board.

The order has been issued with the approval of Chairman FBR/Secretary, Revenue Division, FBR added.