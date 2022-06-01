FBR Allows Banks to Submit Statements about Non-Resident Persons by June 15

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed the banks and other financial institutions to submit statements by the extended deadline of 15 June 2022 for providing information regarding non-resident persons for automatic exchange of information under a bilateral agreement or multilateral convention.

To extend the deadline, the FBR issued an income tax circular number 1 of 2022 on Wednesday.

According to the circular, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (“the Ordinance”) and taking cognizance of various issues faced by Reporting Financial Institutions, FBR is pleased to extend the deadline for filing of Statement under section 165B of the Ordinance read with Rule 78L Chapter XIIA of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 up to June 15, 2022, FBR added.

Under section 165B of the Income Tax Ordinance, notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force including but not limited to the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962), the Protection of Economic Reforms Act,1992, the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947 and any regulations made under the State Bank of Pakistan Act,1956 on the subject, every financial institution shall make arrangements to provide information regarding non-resident or any other reportable persons to the Board in the prescribed form and manner for the purpose of automatic exchange of information under a bilateral agreement or multilateral convention.

All information received under this section shall be used only for tax and related purposes and kept confidential, it added.