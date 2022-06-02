Pakistan and Turkey Emphasize Importance of Finalizing Preferential Trade Agreement

Over 150 Pakistani and Turkish businesses, investors and traders met at the Business to Business (B2B) forum co-hosted by Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Turkish Ministry of Trade in Ankara on the occasion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkey.

The delegation of Pakistani businesspersons, put together by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), represented the sectors with considerable potential for exports to Turkey such as engineering, agro-food, pharmaceuticals, rice, information technology (IT), and textiles, etc.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar who is accompanying the prime minister, also attended meetings with his counterpart Dr. Mehmet Muş Minister of Trade of Turkey, and discussed the way forward to enhancing bilateral trade in commensurate with the untapped bilateral potential.

Both sides underscored the importance of the early finalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement in goods, which would open up new opportunities to boost bilateral trade across various sectors and it would be mutually beneficial.

Speaking with Pakistani and Turkish businesspersons, the Minister for Commerce emphasized the need to increase B2B engagements for strengthening trade and investment relations between the brotherly countries of Pakistan and Turkey.