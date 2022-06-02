Pakistan and Turkey Ink Agreements and MoUs for Enhanced Cooperation

Pakistan and Turkey have signed various bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for enhanced cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, including trade, economy, communication, environment, and housing.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended their signings.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, and the Turkish Ministers for Trade and Transport signed the documents on behalf of their governments.
These agreements and MoUs include:
- An MoU between the Turkish Presidency of Strategy and Budget and Pakistan’s Public-Private Partnership Authority.
- A framework for a Knowledge Sharing Program between the Governments of Turkey and Pakistan.
- An MoU on Highway Engineering between the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and Pakistan’s Ministry of Communications.
- A Joint Ministerial Statement on Developing Bilateral Trade and Economic Relations between Turkey and Pakistan.
- Technical Cooperation Protocol between the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance and Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance.
- Cooperation Protocol on Debt Management between the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance and Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.
- An MoU between the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) in cooperation in the field of housing.