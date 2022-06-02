Pakistan and Turkey Ink Agreements and MoUs for Enhanced Cooperation

Pakistan and Turkey have signed various bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for enhanced cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, including trade, economy, communication, environment, and housing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended their signings.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, and the Turkish Ministers for Trade and Transport signed the documents on behalf of their governments.

These agreements and MoUs include: