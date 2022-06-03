Sidra and Muneeba Set New Partnership Record for Pakistan

Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali registered the record for the highest opening partnership by a Pakistani pair in a Women’s ODI. The duo became the first Pakistani opening pair to register a century opening stand in a Women’s ODI as they smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the park.

The record for the highest opening stand was previously held by Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan as they scored 97 runs against England in 2019.

Sidra and Muneeba took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers in the second ODI between the two sides and are still going strong with an unbeaten partnership of 124 runs for the opening stand.

While both the batters showcased their class in the innings, Sidra has been particularly impressive. She registered her 5th ODI half-century in ODI cricket and is currently batting on 71 runs off 102 balls. Muneeba, on the other hand, is batting on 40 off 85 balls.

The duo will be determined to set the perfect platform for the rest of the incoming batters and help Pakistan put on a mammoth total on the board. A win for Pakistan will ensure a series victory and help them extend their lead at the top of the ICC Women’s Championship.

*Stats at the time of writing