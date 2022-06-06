Islamic University Postpones Final Exams as Students Take Over Premises

A number of students of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) staged a protest against the university administration over the weekend.

The protesting students sealed the entry and exit points as well as all the departments of the university. They also shut down the transport department.

As a result, the university was forced to postpone all examinations scheduled for today. Director Academics notified that all postponed exams will be rescheduled later.

The protestors alleged that the administration has threatened the students from speaking against the university, preventing them from exercising their right to freedom of speech.

They claimed that they will not end the protest until the university assures the students that no action will be taken against them for practicing their rights enshrined in the 1973 Constitution.

Speaking in this regard, Rector IIUI Masoom Yasinzai said that certain students have developed a habit of disrupting the proceedings of final examinations every semester.

Rector IIUI added that if the students were facing a genuine issue, they should have raised the matter through the proper channel. However, now, the university will take strict action against the protesting students.