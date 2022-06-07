Govt to Grant Special Performance Incentives to Officers

The government has decided to grant special performance incentives to officials equal to one month’s basic pay.

On Prime Minister’s directives, a summary for the grant of special performance incentives to the officers/officials of the Federal Government was submitted to the Cabinet by the Finance Division.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Defies Rules by Nominating The Same Executive Director for 6th Consecutive Time

The Cabinet vide decision had directed on May 31, 2018 that a new policy for the grant of an honorarium may be presented to the newly elected government for approval.

Based on the above decision of the Cabinet, the Prime Minister on – 16th April. 2020 directed Finance Division to place a draft policy before the Cabinet. Furthermore, Financial Management and Powers of Principal Accounting Officers Regulations, 2021 warrants the formulation of a policy for the grant of honoraria. At present, there is no reward regime in place for high-performing individuals in the federal government.

This results in their demotivation and adversely impacts the efficient functioning of the government. Moreover, the work assigned to some of the divisions/offices is comparatively more laborious and demanding than others as it involves an over-arching role covering the whole of the federal government.

This does not mean that contribution by other Ministries/Divisions is less significant. Similarly, it would be an over-simplification to assume that the entire manpower employed in the former category of Ministries performs in a uniform manner.

ALSO READ President Reconstitutes National Economic Council Just Before Budget Approval

In this backdrop, Finance Division proposed the reward regime/policy for grant of honoraria, once in a fiscal year, based on performance appraisal of the employees that;

there shall be three types of Honoraria: (a)Performance Honorarium;(b) Special Honorarium;(c) Budget Honorarium. The Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) will grant a performance honorarium equal to one month’s basic pay to the well-performing officers/officials of a Ministry/Division; The PAO may grant one additional honorarium equal to one basic pay, on outstanding performance, to not more than 25 percent of employees of a Ministry/Division; Special honorarium, up to two months’ basic pay, will be granted by the Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) to a specific individual employee for performance of a special one-time task, assigned by the PAO in writing, beyond the normal official responsibilities during the course of the financial year. The special honorarium shall not be granted to more than 5 employees in a Ministry/Division during a financial year; Finance Minister will grant budget honorarium to the employees posted in Finance Division; the Revenue Division; the Federal Board of Revenue; the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

The quantum of budget honorarium for each financial year shall be decided by the Finance Minister.