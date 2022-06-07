PSX Joins Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has joined the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative to promote responsible investment in sustainable development and help improve corporate performance on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues.

The SSE Initiative is a partnership program under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Global Compact, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI), and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). This affiliation of PSX with the SSE took effect on 6 June.

Speaking at the occasion, MD and CEO of PSX, Farrukh H. Khan, stated, “This is a significant development for Pakistan and for Pakistan Stock Exchange whereby PSX, the national stock exchange of the country, has become a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative. PSX, as the frontline regulator, is proud to join this prestigious UN initiative.”

He continued, “Under the leadership of PSX Chairperson, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, PSX, along with other key stakeholders, has formed an ESG Taskforce to lead the development of ESG reporting standards, advocacy, policies, and discourse in Pakistan. Through this affiliation, PSX will be better equipped to champion and lead the ESG narrative for Pakistan’s listed companies and for PSX. While we had already taken the initial steps in this regard, the SSE membership will help to guide the direction to be taken by PSX and the ESG Taskforce in terms of creating ESG reporting standards and procedures. This will enable analysts, fund managers and other investors to better assess the performance of listed companies, along with guiding our efforts in constructing the ESG or Sustainability Index for the Pakistan market.”

“I would like to acknowledge and thank the UN for leading this extremely important initiative, and PSX is proud to be part of this global movement,” Khan added.

He explained, “Pakistan is committed to ESG, and PSX looks forward to playing a key role in the development of ESG standards, reporting, and dialogue in the country. By joining the SSE Initiative, PSX will now be supported in its efforts to effectively take forward the discourse for ESG and encourage listed companies to report on ESG and SDGs. As such disclosure increases and more data becomes available, this will allow investors to support companies which are striving to meet the global ESG standards, while the Exchange will be able to introduce products like ESG indices to guide companies and investors.”

The SSE Initiative’s goal is capacity building of stock exchanges and securities market regulators around the world to promote responsible investment in sustainable development and help improve corporate performance on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues, including the financing of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SSE Initiative is an effort to achieve this goal through the maintenance of a Sustainable Stock Exchanges Database, ESG Disclosure Guidance Database, and further guidelines on how stock exchanges can embed sustainability within their operations, grow green finance, and advance gender equality, among other activities. It includes building the capacity of stock exchanges and securities market regulators for more responsible investments in sustainable development and corporate.