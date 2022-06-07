Sports Board Recommends Six Athletes for Civil Award

The Punjab Sports Board has recommended the names of the six athletes for a civil award in order to honor those who have excelled in their respective sports and made their country proud.

The athletes recommended for the civil award include Haider Ali, a gold medalist for the first time at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Inam Butt, a renowned wrestler, and Shahrooz Kashif, the youngest climber to summit the world’s highest peaks.

Ahsan Ramzan, the youngest IBSF snooker champion, Arshad Nadeem, a fifth-place finisher in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics, and Shafiq Chishti, the vice-captain of the national team that won the Kabaddi World Cup, are also named for the accolade.

While expressing his gratitude, DG Sports Punjab, Javed Chohan, stated that these national heroes deserve to be honored with the country’s highest awards because they serve as role models for the next generation.

“Truly, they deserve to be conferred with top awards of the country in recognition of their valuable contributions. These sports heroes are real role models for the young generation.”

Javed Chohan also encouraged the country’s young male and female athletes to be inspired by these stars and win medals for Pakistan.