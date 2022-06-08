Karachi to Get Heavy Monsoon Rains This Year

Karachi is likely to witness higher than usual monsoon rains this year, which may last for three months, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The Met Office released the Monsoon Outlook 2022, according to which monsoon rains in Pakistan, including Karachi, will be higher than normal this year.

ALSO READ Graphic Videos Uncover Secret Animal Dognappings and Abuse at Pakistani University

The average rainfall in Karachi for the monsoon season (July-September) is 131.9 millimeters, which is expected to rise to 140 mm this year.

As per the forecast, the pre-monsoon season is expected to start in the second week of this month, and monsoon rains are expected in the last week of June.

In most parts of the country, daytime temperatures may remain higher than normal in June. The melting of ice will accelerate the flow of water in the Indus River.

ALSO READ Shehbaz Sharif’s Govt Borrowed Rs. 836 Billion in April: SBP

According to the Meteorological Department, sea temperatures are lower than normal in the Atlantic Ocean and the Arabian Sea. Due to low sea temperature, La Niña (periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures) is active. The weather department said that the monsoon is more active in the presence of this system.

The outlook predicted that there would be two phases of monsoon. The first phase will stretch from 1st July to 15th August, and the second phase will be from 15th August to 31st September.