Lahore Court Orders to Block NICs and Seal Properties of All Absconders

A Lahore Sessions Court, on Tuesday, ordered to block National Identity Cards (NICs) of all judicial absconders.

There are a total of 2,226 judicial absconders in the three district courts of Lahore, according to the records. Thousands more fugitives in sessions and other courts are not included in this number.

During a monthly meeting at the sessions court in Lahore, District Public Prosecutor, Rai Mushtaq Ahmed, informed the Session Judge of these facts on fugitives.

ALSO READ PayPal Enables Crypto Transfer to External Wallets

The district public prosecutor informed the judge that there are a total of 670 fugitives in the Cantt Court, 507 in the Model Town Court, and 1,049 in the district court, although Sessions and other courts have a different number.

On this basis, the Sessions Judge instructed the judicial magistrates to revoke all of these fugitives’ national identification cards and gather information about their property.

ALSO READ Shehbaz Sharif’s Govt Borrowed Rs. 836 Billion in April: SBP

The Sessions Judge said that until the fugitives’ property is sealed, they would not appear in court and would stay missing.

In response to Sessions Court directives, the Judicial Magistrates have sought a report from the relevant police on the judicial fugitives.