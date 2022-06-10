foodpanda Partners with M&P, Offers Food Vouchers on Purchase of HP Laptops

foodpanda is partnering with Muller & Phipps Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. (M&P), an authorized distributor of HP in Pakistan, to create unique customer experiences where the former will add food vouchers with every purchase of HP consumer laptops from the latter.

Customers are always on the lookout for experiences that provide value addition in various ways. This partnership between foodpanda and M&P displays a coherent effort by two of the biggest brands in their respective fields to go an extra mile for their customers. Buy an HP Laptop with an M&P sticker and get an exclusive voucher for up to PKR 2,000.

Each HP laptop box will carry a creative sticker that describes the promo as well as a QR code towards the promotion to claim the voucher code. Customers will receive the voucher code from M&P and be able to redeem their voucher code through the foodpanda app and order their favorite food providing a tasteful purchase experience.

foodpanda vouchers are a unique avenue from the delivery service that allows customers to avail discounts from their favorite restaurants as a gift from the brand. These promotional incentives are used to add value for customers as they search for avenues to find a reason to order food.

A signing ceremony was held in this regard where Syed Maz Hashmi, Director Finance, foodpanda, inked the agreement with CEO & MD, M&P, Kamran Nishat.

“foodpanda takes pride in integrating its services through collaborative efforts in a way where we can offer the best possible value to customers. Our campaign in partnership with M&P is designed to facilitate our users in a way that allows them to experience their favorite cuisines with the purchase of HP laptops from the brand,” commented Syed Maz Hashmi, Director Finance, foodpanda.

He added, “M&P is one of the oldest and most successful leading distribution business companies in Pakistan. We are proud to be associated with HP as an authorized distributor and after-sale services provider.”

“M&P is joining hands with foodpanda to make its customers’ purchase journey more exciting and flavorful,” stated Kamran Nishat, CEO & MD, Muller & Phipps Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

“Since we are the true representatives of HP in Pakistan therefore it is our responsibility to promote channel products and ensure that our customers who purchase legitimate products get the maximum benefit both in terms of product quality and services,” quoted Syed Nasir Hussain, Business Unit Head for HP in M&P.

He added, “I am very excited about launching this unprecedented promotion. It will help our resellers to distinguish channel Laptops and increase demand generation. Customers will experience genuine HP Laptop with official & local warranty in Pakistan along with the incentive of foodpanda vouchers.”

This campaign being undertaken in collaboration with M&P is available on a limited run of units and customers will be served on a first come first serve basis.