Academics Demand Licensing System for Teachers

Academics from various backgrounds have underscored the need for the introduction of a licensing system for teachers to improve the quality of education in the country.

The development emerged from a seminar held by the Aga Khan University (AKU) Institute for Education Development (IED) in collaboration with Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA).

During the seminar, the speakers unveiled a whitepaper for the introduction of teaching licenses in the country. Associate Professor AKU’s IED, Dr. Amir Sultan Chinoy, presented the whitepaper.

Addressing the event, the licensing system will help in increasing the professionalism of teachers all over the country. Licensed teachers will also contribute to improving the academic outcomes among the students.

In a separate development from earlier this week, academics also called for the provision of a monthly fuel subsidy for the students of the higher education institutes in order to facilitate them after the prices of petroleum products touched a new national record recently.

President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Ibrahim Hasan Murad, said that there are more than 2 million university students in the country who are finding it extremely difficult to cope with the increased fuel rates.