foodpanda Launches Its Newest Interaction Offering ‘PandaPlay’

In pursuance of its constant efforts to enhance customer experience with its offerings, foodpanda, the country’s leading food delivery platform, has introduced an interactive session within the ‘Shops’ tab, titled ‘PandaPlay’.

PandaPlay is a step towards rewarding users for making purchases within the app and can be accessed by visiting the ‘Shops’ tab on foodpanda.

Under PandaPlay, users can enter a lucky draw through the purchase of tokens valued at PKR 1, 2, and 3 respectively. The prize on PKR 1 token is a MEME gift hamper worth PKR 5,000.

With the PKR 2 voucher, users can enter the raffle to win a PKR 7,000 Furor gift basket, while the PKR 3 token allows them to win a gift basket valued at PKR 10,000 from Edenrobe.

Each purchase qualifies customers for a chance to win either of these gift baskets. The larger the token, the greater the prize! Similarly, the more tokens people buy, the better their chances of winning.

Users paying digitally through their foodpanda wallets or credit/debit cards are eligible to enter the raffle.

A total of 9 winners from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad will be selected on the 26th of June while the prizes will be dispatched after confirmation of relevant details from the lucky participants.

PandaPlay is open for entries until the 15th of June and customers have the chance to make as many purchases as they like, meanwhile increasing their chances of grabbing a prize basket.