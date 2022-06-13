KP Adopts Work From Home Policy on Fridays

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has enforced a one-day work-from-home policy for all the employees of the provincial government.

According to the details, the government employees will work from the office on Mondays to Thursdays and work from home on Fridays.

ALSO READ Govt Should Withdraw Proposed Property Tax in Budget 2022-23: RCCI

The move is part of the provincial government’s efforts to cut its expenses. Previously, the KP government had slashed the free fuel quota of the provincial government departments, institutions, and organizations.

Last week, Chief Minister KP, Mehmood Khan, had approved cutting the free fuel quota by 35%.

ALSO READ Non-resident Pakistanis Involved in Financial Transactions Will Now Have to Pay Income Tax

In a separate recent development, a high-level working group of the Ministry of Energy, Power Division, had suggested the government adopt a hybrid working policy for the federal government employees.

Under the policy, if approved, government employees will have the option of working from the office for four days and working from home for one day out of the five official working days.