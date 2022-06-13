Zameen.com Organizes Another Property Sales Event in Peshawar

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, recently organized a 2-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Peshawar.

The event was attended by investors and people from all walks of life.

During the event, Zameen’s progress in Pakistan’s real estate industry was highlighted. Also, several trustworthy and profitable investment opportunities were showcased.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (North) Hasan Danish stated that the main objective of these events was to bring the finest property projects with high potential for profits under one roof for the interested investors.

He went on to say that the company had earned its reputation by presenting the best and most trustworthy projects to the public.

Zameen.com’s Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain also addressed the ceremony and said that the company had contributed credible efforts in the field of project sales, and by extension, to the national real estate sector.

He added that growth in the real estate industry of Pakistan led to growth in over 50 allied industries.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.

The efforts of Zameen.com in this regard were appreciated by the large crowd of attendees at the event.