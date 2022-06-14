FBR Forms Committees to Remove Anomalies in Finance Bill 2022

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has formed two Anomalies Committees to identify and remove the technical and business-related anomalies in the Finance Bill 2022.

Chartered Accountant Ashfaq Tola will lead the Technical Committee while Member Customs – Policy Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Member Inland Revenue – Policy Afaque Ahmad Qureshi will be co-chairperson of the committee.

The committee will comprise of Asif Haroon, Pakistan Tax Bar Patron Abdul Qadir Memon, Pakistan Business Council Chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chartered Accountant Sadia Nazeer, Chartered Accountant Habib Fakhruddin, ICAP Vice President Saifullah and Kamal Hassan Siddiqui.

On the other hand, Zubair Motiwala will lead the Business Committee, according to the notification issued on Tuesday.

The committee will comprise of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir, Sarhad Chamber President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Quetta Chamber President Fida Hussain Dashti, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan A. Malik, American Business Council President Syed Anis Ahmed, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, PETA Patron-in-Chief Khuram Mukhtar, and Overseas Chamber of Commerce (OICCI) Secretary General Abdul Aleem.

Under the Terms of References, the committees will review the identified anomalies and advise the FBR on the removal of anomalies in the Finance Bill.

The committees may co-opt member(s) with consensus if required. Anomalies can be submitted on or before the close of office hours on June 20, 2022, to the Co-Chairperson.