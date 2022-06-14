Hutchison Ports Partners with The Hunar Foundation to Sponsor Technical Training for Underprivileged Youth

Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s deep-water container terminal, has announced a partnership with The Hunar Foundation to support the underprivileged young students in Pakistan.

The partnership is part of the Hutchison Ports Pakistan’s CSR program titled ‘Teach for Tomorrow’, which is in line with Hutchison Ports’ Dock School educational initiative and is designed to provide not only financial support but offer technical training to facilitate the youth to build their own future.

The young aspirant students will be enrolled in different training programs including Electrical Technology, Mechanical Technology (Machinist & Welding), Heat, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVACR), and Mechatronics (Robotics and Industrial Automation).

The training program will last for a total duration of six months, starting from July till December 2022.

Commenting on this development, Capt. Syed Rashid Jamil, Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan, said, “Given the current economic slump and the issues our country has with low GDP growth despite a large youth population, developing competent workforces for tomorrow can serve as a concrete and long-term solution.”

He added, “Our partnership with The Hunar Foundation is in line with the same objective. Hutchison Ports Pakistan intends to create a sustainable change through helping young students’ education as a first step, as well as improving their livelihoods through the provision of work opportunities at our terminal.”

“Any part of technical training that might offer a young person with the means to earn a living for their family is crucial,” Abbas Akberali, Founding Board Member of The Hunar Foundation, said during the collaboration.

“I am delighted that Hutchison Ports Pakistan is partnering with us to achieve our shared goal of imparting life and other skills to produce all-around, excellent human beings for society,” he added.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan’s initiative of supporting inclusive and equitable education of the students, and later providing them with internship opportunities at its terminal in the Engineering department, is truly a testament to its long-term commitment to a sustainable future.