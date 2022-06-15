Here Are the Final 2022 FIFA World Cup Groups

The groups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been finalized as Australia and Costa Rica became the final two teams to book their place in the mega event.

Australia overcame UAE in the Asian play-off before beating Peru on penalties in the inter-continental play-off final to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Costa Rica became the final team to qualify for the tournament as they beat New Zealand 1-0 in the second inter-continental play-off match.

Costa Rica is placed in Group E alongside 2010 World Cup champion Spain, 2014 World Cup champion Germany, and Asian giant Japan. Australia, on the other hand, is in Group D alongside defending World Champions France, Denmark, and Tunisia.

Wales Makes History

Earlier in the week, Wales created history as they qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years by beating Ukraine 1-0 in the European play-off. They have booked their place in Group B alongside England, Iran, and the USA.

Hosts Qatar in Group A alongside the Netherlands, Ecuador, and Senegal. The first match of the tournament will be played between Qatar and Ecuador on 21 November 2022.

Here are the final groups: