Amir to Rejoin Gloucestershire as Naseem Shah’s Replacement for T20 Blast

Mohammad Amir is set to re-join Gloucestershire for the ongoing T20 Blast as Naseem Shah’s replacement.

Mohammad Amir has received a call from Gloucestershire County Cricket Club since the first-choice pacer Naseem Shah pulled out of the tournament. Naseem Shah decided to fly back home after his father fell ill. For his replacement, the county has signed the experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir who will be soon available for selection.

Steve Snell, Gloucestershire Cricket Performance Director, said, “We’re delighted to welcome back Mohammad to the squad. He’s a proven international performer and to have his experience available to us for the remainder of the Blast tournament will be invaluable. He has spent a lot of time with us this season and he knows the environment well, so for him to join us at this time will greatly help as we look to kick on for the second half of the T20 Blast campaign.”

The star pacer will take a flight to England soon. Mohammad Amir had previously featured in the County Championship for Gloucestershire after Naseem Shah had been ruled out due to injury.