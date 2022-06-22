Faysal Bank Introduces Hotel Booking Services in Partnership With Ascendant

Faysal Bank Limited, in partnership with Pakistan’s largest hospitality technology company, Ascendant, has launched a hotel booking platform for its customers that enables them to conveniently book hotels online through their website.

The website, www.faysalbank.com, offers 1600+ hotels and guest houses in 50 cities across Pakistan. This initiative by Faysal Islami, a leading Islamic Bank of Pakistan and winner of Best Islamic bank for Transformation and innovation at the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA), marks an integral step toward the promotion of domestic tourism. In addition, the bank also plans to introduce international hotels to this service to facilitate customers who wish to travel abroad.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch ceremony, Aneeq Malik, Group Head of Consumer Finance and Payment Services at Faysal Bank, said, “We always aim to bring the best banking services to our customers at their fingertips. Faysal Bank has always believed in innovation and digitalization of services for the ease of customers. With Ascendant by our side, our customers can now not only check the rates of any hotel rooms across Pakistan but also book the hotel and pay online using their bank accounts, debit, or credit cards through our website.”

CEO of Ascendant, Andre Privateer, said, “As the only hospitality tech provider able to offer real-time rates and availability at more than 80% of Pakistan’s hotels, we serve the tourism sector by making the online booking experience better for the consumer. Through this strategic alliance with Faysal Bank, individuals can now book and pay with ease through this platform on Faysal Bank’s website and soon to be launched on their mobile app as well.”

Head of Unsecured Business and Payment services Faysal Bank, Feroz Khan, further added, “This business alliance is a testimony of our commitment to our customers. We at Faysal Bank, continue to strive to build loyalty by offering innovative products and benefits for our valued customers. This collaboration aims to make travel and tourism across all corners of Pakistan more accessible for our customers.”

Faysal Bank is one of the most progressive Islamic banks in Pakistan, and has concentrated on growth through improving service quality, investing in technology and people, and utilizing its extensive growing Islamic branch network.

Ascendant is a specialized hospitality technology company revolutionizing the tourism landscape in Pakistan by unlocking exceptional value for travel suppliers and customers.