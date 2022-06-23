Shan Masood Credits Mohammad Rizwan for His Transformation

Pakistan’s opening batter, Shan Masood, has credited Mohammad Rizwan for his recent success, saying he learned how to perform at the top of the order in different situations from him.

“I will give a lot of credit to Mohammad Rizwan as he has helped me develop my game and helped me grow. I have learned to be flexible and believe that even I can make a difference at the top of the order no matter what the situation. “

Shan, who is enjoying a stellar season in England with Derbyshire, shared Multan Sultans’ dressing room with Rizwan in the Pakistan Super League where he ended season 7 as the third-highest run-scorer.

While recalling his time with Multan’s captain, the left-hander said that their strategy during PSL was to minimize the dot balls and to stay on the crease till the first half of the innings.

He went on to say that there is a strong preference for hard-hitters in T20 cricket, which is understandable, but Rizwan is the type of guy who makes you believe you can achieve anything.

It is important to note that Shan Masood was primarily considered a red-ball cricketer, but he has worked hard to develop big shots, and his strike rate was 138.15 in the PSL last season.

Talking about the big chase against Lahore Qalandars, Shan said that he was told by the skipper that “we have to score the bulk of the runs and provide a solid foundation and we scored around 150 runs in 14 overs to set up the match for our strong middle order to finish the game.”

In response to a question about his recent performances in the ongoing T20 Blast where he has accumulated 423 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47, Shan stated that he will always remember Rizwan’s advice on how to handle the situation.

” You need to be flexible and change gears accordingly as one day you are chasing around 150 and you need to score 70 off 55 balls while on some day you will be chasing around 240 and will have to score 100 on 55 deliveries,” he concluded.