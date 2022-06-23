Telenor Pakistan Partners with Circle Women to Empower Females through Digital Literacy

Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Circle Women to train women in accessing the internet and other essential digital tools.

The initiative will equip home-based and young females with disadvantaged backgrounds with digital literacy, entrepreneurship skills, and financial inclusion.

Despite women constituting almost half of the population of the country, their participation in the labor force stands relatively low, resting at 25%, according to Asian Development Bank.

Under this partnership, Telenor Pakistan will provide connectivity, aiming at reducing the gender digital divide among home-based workers and young women in Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Narowal, and Pakpattan.

Sims with 15 GB of data will be provided free of cost to 3,000 micro-entrepreneurs to assist them in practicing their digital skills.

Present on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Khurrum Ashfaque commented, “Telenor has always looked at access to the internet as an empowering tool.”

“Our participation with the Circle Women initiative will ensure that we bring the full power of 4G connectivity to women in these areas and support their access to transformational digital platforms,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer, Circle Women, Sadaffe Abid, added, “Increasing female participation in the formal economy is key for the country’s socio-economic progress.”

“The digital literacy program is designed to train women to leverage digital platforms and mobile wallets for business, and information exchange, to enable their economic empowerment and social wellbeing,” she added.

Telenor Pakistan has a rich history of women’s empowerment initiatives, such as its participation in the World Bank’s Girls Learn and Women Earn initiative that became the means for 1,100 women from around the country to be trained in digital literacy.

Telenor Pakistan’s ‘Naya Aghaaz’ initiative is a unique platform designed for women on a break from their careers to get back on the professional track. Telenor Pakistan remains committed to leveraging technology and its digital expertise to promote diversity and inclusion around the country.