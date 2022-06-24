BISE Lahore’s Chemistry Papers for Matric and Inter Leak on Social Media

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has failed to ensure the safe distribution of papers for the ongoing exams for matric and intermediate.

According to the details, the final papers of Chemistry for matric and inter got leaked a night before the start of the exams to be held by BISE Lahore.

The papers were widely shared by students on different social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp. The Lahore Board remained unaware of the leaks till the start of the papers.

On the other hand, BISE Lahore has constituted a high-level team to investigate how two Chemistry papers got leaked despite implementing strict measures.

It seems that the cheating mafia is once again proving too hot to handle for the educational boards across the country as reports of paper leaks and rampant cheating in the exam centers continue to surface every day.

Besides Lahore Board, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), and Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) have faced paper leaks so far.