Sindh Blacklists Teacher Over Controversial Question Regarding Muhajir Community

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 24, 2022 | 3:01 pm

The Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE) has blacklisted a teacher who had included a controversial question regarding the immigrant (muhajir) population in the province.

According to details, a teacher had asked the students to detail the problems engendered after accommodating a large number of immigrants in the province.

The highly contentious question was asked from the students of DAE third-year in the final paper for Islamiat/Pakistan Studies/Ethics.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman SBTE, Dr. Masroor Sheikh, said that the teacher who set up the paper has been blacklisted and the Controller of Examinations SBTE has been ordered to ensure the checking of question papers before finalizing them.

Chairman SBTE also apologized to the immigrant community and assured them that the board will take robust measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, instead of issuing a notification to launch departmental proceedings against the involved teacher, SBTE has merely released a circular to condemn the incident.

