HEC Explains Why Lassi and Sattu Should Be Promoted

Universities play a pivotal role in educating and training students. Every year students after completing their education secure jobs in various industries and enterprises in public and private domains. It is, therefore, imperative that the universities train them so that they are solution-oriented and increase productivity in every sector that they join.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been taking various measures to encourage students and faculty to conduct research on issues that confront Pakistan and come up with innovative solutions.

The prevailing economic situation demands robust actions. Therefore, university leaders have been requested by the HEC to focus their research – along with other fields – on the three main imports which could reduce foreign exchange spending.

In this context, there is a huge need for research and commercialization of local oils and drinks so that they can be consumed off the shelf while increasing employment and the growth of the local economy.

Agriculture universities may come up with ways in which they could enhance the local production of tea and promote local brands of indigenous drinks. Leben, a beverage of fermented milk, is very nicely packaged in Saudi Arabia and Gulf. Similarly, Iran has packaged Lassi in various flavors like strawberry and vanilla.

Therefore, the Vice-Chancellors have been asked by the HEC to think of other creative ways to explore avenues that would contribute to the growth of the national economy. It is also extremely important that all such efforts are recognized and supported.