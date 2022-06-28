Pakistan Questions India for Blocking Twitter Accounts of Pakistani Embassies

Pakistan has raised concerns about India blocking Pakistani embassies’ Twitter accounts in various regions.

The Foreign Office (FO) tweeted an official statement about it today, which read, “Deeply concerning that India has blocked the flow of information to Indian Twitter by withholding access to following official accounts”.

Diminishing space for plurality of voices & access to info in #India is extremely alarming. SM platforms must abide by applicable int’l norms; we are urging @Twitter to restore immediate access to our accounts & ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech & expression. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 27, 2022

The statement detailed that India has restricted its access to the Twitter accounts of the Pakistani embassies in Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The Spokesperson for the FO, Asim Iftikhar, highlighted the ‘alarming diminishing of space for the plurality of voices and access to information by India’ and called for Twitter to promptly restore access to the embassies’ accounts and ensure abidance by democratic freedom of speech and expression.