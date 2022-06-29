PM Shehbaz Wants to Enforce COVID-19 SOPs During Eid-ul-Azha

With Eid-ul-Azha just around the corner, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested the public to exercise precaution during Eid festivities as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise again.

These remarks by the premier came during a high-level meeting held in Islamabad earlier today to assess the rapidly changing Coronavirus situation in the country.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz asked the masses to adhere to COVID-19 precautions such as facemask wearing, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, and maintaining social distancing.

The premier also directed concerned authorities to ensure strict implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in cattle markets and wedding ceremonies.

Besides, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) as well as the frontline healthcare workers including those who died during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, and Climate Change Minister, Sherry Rehman. Chairman NDMA, Secretary Health, and Secretary Information also participated in the meeting. Chief Secretaries of all federating units attended the meeting virtually.

On the other hand, Coronavirus has once again reared its head in the country. Earlier today, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed 541 new cases and 1 death due to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the NCOC declared facemasks mandatory during traveling in public transport. Citizens are required to wear facemasks during traveling on flights, railways, and other public transport vehicles.