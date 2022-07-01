Inflation Witnesses Highest Ever Monthly Increase in 30 Years

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index-based inflation increased by 21.32 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2022 compared to an increase of 13.8 percent in the previous month and 13.4 percent in May 2021, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This is the highest-ever monthly increase in the past thirty years and the highest-ever CPI-based inflation recorded since 2008.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 6.3 percent in June 2022 compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.1 percent in May 2021.

Economic analyst, A. H. H. Soomro, told ProPakistani,