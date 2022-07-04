Shaheen Afridi Joins KP Police as Honorary DSP and Goodwill Ambassador

Cricketers command a lot of influence on the general public all over the world. However, fans follow their favorite cricketing stars religiously when it comes to the sub-continent.
In line with this spirit, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police Department has taken Shaheen Shah Afridi on board to help promote a soft image of the police and bridge the trust deficit between the police and the public.
According to details, KP Police organized a ceremony in Peshawar earlier today. During the event, KP Police appointed Shaheen Afridi as its “Goodwill Ambassador.”
The event also witnessed a small investiture ceremony in which KP Police appointed Shaheen Afridi as an honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
Addressing the event, Shaheen Afridi paid a tribute to the martyrs of KP Police and heaped praises on currently serving officials and officers of the department.
He also acknowledged that policing is a thankless job. He said his father is a retired officer of KP Police and his brothers are presently employed in the department. Shaheen also assured KP Police of the complete support of the national cricket team.