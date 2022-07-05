PIA Increases Number of Direct Skardu Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Monday that it is increasing the number of its direct flights to Skardu, for which operations will commence next week.

PIA’s Spokesperson, Abdullah Khan, said that PIA will run 12 flights a week from certain cities in the country to Skardu.

He explained that PIA added the flights “in response to significant travel demand to northern locations due to summer vacations and Eid holidays”.

PIA’s direct flight to Skardu will be from six cities in Pakistan

Former PM Imran Khan inaugurated Skardu International Airport, which is one of the world’s highest airports, last year.

The airport is at a height of more than 7,000 ft. Its main runway is 12,000 ft. long, and its second runway is 8,500 ft. long.