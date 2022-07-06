Stranded Indian Plane Leaves Karachi Airport After 18 Hours

An Indian plane that was stranded in Karachi finally departed for New Delhi after almost 18 hours.

The Boeing 737 Max-8 had to make an emergency landing with 138 passengers and staff at Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

Sources from the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) stated that SpiceJet’s flight no. SG-9922 flew to New Delhi on Wednesday morning after Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) engineers repaired the aircraft. They added that it departed from Karachi at 3:24 AM and reached New Delhi safely at 5:35 AM.

The CAA’s spokesperson revealed that the stranded passengers were taken to a lounge at Karachi airport, and were flown to Dubai on another plane after 12 hours.