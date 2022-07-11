Karachi to Receive More Heavy Monsoon Rainfall Till Next Week

The woes of the citizens of Karachi are set to compound even further as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another torrential spell of monsoon rainfall in the provincial capital.

According to the latest advisory issued by the PMD, a new monsoon weather system will enter the country from Rajasthan, India, by 11 June, Monday. The weather system will gradually spread over entire Sindh.

As a result of this new system, heavy rainfall is expected from 14 July, Thursday, till 19 July, Tuesday, in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi.

Speaking in this regard, Chief Meteorologist PMD Karachi, Sardar Sarfaraz, has warned that Karachi is expected to receive up to 80 mm of rainfall as a result of the new monsoon weather system.

PMD Karachi’s Chief also asked the Sindh government, Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) as well as Karachi’s civil administration to make necessary arrangements before the start of the next monsoon spell.

He added that the current monsoon spell will continue for another two or three days, meaning that Karachi and most parts of the province will receive continuous rainfall until next week.