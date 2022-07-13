Nokia T10 Tablet Launched for Only $159

HMD Global has just unveiled its latest budget tablet called Nokia T10 with Wi-Fi as well as 4G. As the name says, Nokia T10 is an underpowered version of the Nokia T20 from last year. It has a smaller screen and battery, but also a cheaper price tag.

The screen size has been reduced to 8-inches and the surrounding bezels are also bigger than before. The screen has HD resolution (1280 x 800) and the tablet has IPX2 splash resistance, meaning it can withstand light rain but nothing more than that.

The Unisoc T610 chip from the T20 model has been replaced with T606, which is slightly slower. This is paired with 3 to 4GB RAM options with 32GB and 64GB storage variants. You can expand storage by up to 512GB through a microSD card.

The 8MP main camera remains unchanged, but the 5MP selfie camera has been demoted to 2MP. The selfie camera can also be used for Face Unlock. The cameras are limited to 1080p 30 FPS video recording.

There is a 5,250 mAh battery onboard with support for 10W wired charging, a huge downgrade from the 8,200 mAh cell on the T20 model.

The Nokia T10 tablet will only be available in a single Ocean Blue color option for $149.