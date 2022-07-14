Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Have New Color and Cheaper Variant

Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones through its Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The new generation will include the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, both of which have already leaked extensively.

Now the popular tipster Evan Blass has shared new details for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 spotted in a list of SKUs for the device. According to the list, Galaxy Z Fold 4 will introduce a new Beige color option, which confirms an older report. The Green color option is staying and so is the Burgundy Red. Phantom Black will also live on for another year.

The list also reveals storage variants for the phone and there will be an update to those as well. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are the same as before, but there is also a 128GB variant this time, meaning there could be a cheaper memory option this year.

However, there is no 1TB option on the list, which is disappointing since several reports predicted it. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not get the rumored 512GB variant either (Galaxy Z Flip 3 was limited to 256GB).

It is also possible that the list is incomplete as the 1TB variant may be limited to a few regions across the globe. The limited edition Thom Browne version is not on the list either.

We will keep you updated on Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones as more info is revealed.