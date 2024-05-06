Xiaomi Can Make One SU7 Electric Car in Just 76 Seconds

Xiaomi has claimed they can produce their popular battery electric full-size sedan, the SU7, every 76 seconds thanks to their innovative production process. The news comes hot on the heels of reports indicating Tesla’s reevaluation of its gigacasting approach for car underbodies.

Xiaomi’s production methodology combines gigacasting and stamping technologies, distinguishing itself as the sole domestic automobile company leveraging these dual methodologies. Incorporating self-developed die-cast alloy materials and a large die-casting equipment cluster system sets Xiaomi apart in automotive innovation.

Tesla’s pioneering gigacasting technique, initially hailed for its potential to streamline manufacturing and bolster vehicle safety and efficiency, has sparked an industry-wide interest. Chinese automakers, including XPeng and Nio, have followed suit to enhance their production processes.

Central to Xiaomi’s manufacturing prowess is its proprietary die-casting machine, aptly named the Super Die Casting 9100T. This cutting-edge apparatus, developed in collaboration with Haitians, revolutionizes production by consolidating 72 individual parts into a single die-cast component, drastically reducing production time and assembly complexities. The result is a rear floor assembly for the Xiaomi SU7 that boasts 17% less weight, a 2 dB reduction in road noise, and an unprecedented life expectancy exceeding 2 million kilometers.

Addressing concerns surrounding part replacement costs, Xiaomi has implemented a three-stage anti-collision design, ensuring cost-effective repairs in the event of low to medium-speed collisions.

Furthermore, Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation is underscored by its comprehensive die-casting machine group system, comprising 60 devices and 433 processes. Through extensive research and development efforts, Xiaomi has secured 11 patents and introduced advancements such as an AI-driven injection optimization system, setting new benchmarks in die-casting technology.

Embracing automation on a monumental scale, Xiaomi’s manufacturing facility boasts over 700 robots and 181 autonomous mobile robot units, facilitating seamless production and logistics operations. Leveraging Lidar technology, these autonomous units navigate the factory floor with precision, while advanced quality inspection systems, such as the X-Eye inspection system, ensure unparalleled accuracy in defect detection, surpassing human capabilities with a remarkable 99.9% accuracy rate.