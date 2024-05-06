News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Education Ministry Introduces Free Transport for Female Students and Teachers

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 6, 2024 | 11:53 am

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced a crucial initiative to address transportation challenges for female students and women teachers in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Schools. It has decided to introduce new buses to alleviate this issue.

Under this initiative, a total of 20 buses from federal educational institutions will be readied and deployed on the roads, with assistance from the district administration.

The new buses, painted pink, will offer free transportation for female students and teachers of public and private educational institutions in both urban and rural areas of the federal capital. According to the Secretary of Education, the Ministry decided to introduce this initiative to tackle the rising dropout rate among girls in schools, which is often linked to inadequate transportation facilities.

He revealed the findings of an internal audit, according to which thirty percent of the total 385 buses of federal educational institutions are currently out of service, primarily due to budget constraints, driver shortages, and delays in timely repairs.

He added that other women will also be permitted to travel in these vehicles in the future, provided there is available space. He further stated that by June 15, these buses will be ready and will commence providing services for female students and teachers.

