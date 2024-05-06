Wheat Flour Now More Expensive At Utility Stores Than Market

Price of flour at Utility Stores has failed to budge compared to cheaper rates in the general market, according to data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

A 20 Kg bag of flour at Utility Stores costs Rs. 2,840, approximately 38 percent or Rs. 778 more expensive than the general market where the same bag retails for Rs. 2,062, data showed.

Other stables like sugar, rice and ghee are also pricier as compared to the general market.

Sugar, rice, and ghee are respectively priced Rs. 10.37, Rs. 9.64, and Rs. 31.39 higher at Utility Stores than the general market. Even Basmati rice, a premium item, is available at the state-run outlets at a slightly higher price than in the general market.

The disparities extend to broken Basmati rice as well, with Utility Stores selling it Rs. 2.50 higher than the general market.