Sindh Declares Health Emergency in Hospitals Across the Province

Sindh’s Health Department has imposed a health emergency in all hospitals in the province as it braces for another spell of torrential monsoon rain set to start today.

In an official letter, Director General (DG) Sindh Health Department, Dr. Jamun Bahuto, ordered all District Health Officers (DHOs) to remain on high alert during the forecast period and monitor the situation from their control rooms.

ALSO READ HEC Approves Establishment of Business Incubation Centers in 5 Universities

DG Health directed DHOs to cancel the leaves of all doctors and other healthcare staff members and ensure they report back at the earliest as well as deploy additional medical staff.

He also ordered them to ensure the availability of electricity backup and provision of ambulance service for transferring the victims of rain-related incidents and other patients round the clock.

ALSO READ Abdullah Shafique Opens Up on Preparations for Tough Sri Lanka Tour

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed that another weather system from Rajasthan, India, will enter Sindh on 11 July and spread over the entire province gradually.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rainfall is expected from 14-19 July in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi. The provincial capital is likely to receive up to 80 mm of rainfall during the forecast period.